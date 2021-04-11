Ontour Tanzania wins at hippo teeth auction

Dar es Salaam. Ontour Tanzania Ltd, a hunting company based in Dar es Salaam, yesterday purchased 12,467 pieces of hippo teeth worth Sh30.9 million.

The sale of the 3.5-tonne consignment was done during a public action at the ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources on Monday, January 29.

About 20 licensed companies were at the auction.

Ontour, which is a local company emerged as the winner at the auction after placing an offer of Sh30.9 million.

The auction, which was led by Ms Karerema Kwareh from the Ministry of Finance and Planning said the exercise said the auction was a result of an advertisement, which has been published severally by Tanzania’s prominent newspapers.

She said each piece was weighed 0.3 kilogram, adding that the winner was supposed to pay 25 per cent upfront.

Advertisement

For his part, the company’s managing director, Mr Grey Kilasi said they were still learning the demands of the market and revealed that they found out that 40 per cent of the consignment did not have the needed quality.

“The previous auction was held in 2004 and the price of a piece cost $25. We now have a challenge of searching for a sustainable market,” he said.

Mr Kilasi added that the main importers of the teeth were Japan and China, adding that they are used for making buttons and decorations.

For his part, the Acting Director of Wildlife Protection Services from ministry, Mr Mabula Misungwi said the turn up was positive, ensuring the public that selling of hippo teeth would not encourage poaching.

According to him, the pieces of teeth were being stored from 2004. Natural deaths and poaching contributed to the big consignment.