Mwinyi calls for bold shift to modernise Zanzibar’s towns

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi has called on citizens to embrace the transformation of the Isles’ urban landscape, urging them to set aside fears of unfair treatment during the redevelopment of historic neighbourhoods.

Dr Mwinyi made the call yesterday when inaugurating affordable residential and commercial housing units built by the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) in Dr Mwinyi’s town, Mombasa, in the Urban West Region.

The event formed part of activities leading up to the Zanzibar Revolution celebrations scheduled for January 12, 2026.

He said efforts to construct modern housing and upgrade urban areas often trigger anxiety among residents living in areas earmarked for redevelopment.

“When we want to build new houses in areas such as Michenzani, Kilimani, Kwahani and others, fears tend to arise. There is no reason for such fear.

No one will be treated unfairly; everyone will get their due rights. What is important is that we accept to give way for development and modernise our towns,” Dr Mwinyi said.

He said the government’s goal is to see the whole of Zanzibar developed in a modern way, in line with long-term plans, so that leaders leave behind a lasting legacy when they exit office.

While commending ZSSF for its work, Dr Mwinyi urged the fund to venture into even larger investment projects, including in the energy sector.

“I would like to see ZSSF undertaking large-scale projects. Zanzibar faces challenges in electricity supply, so let us invest there as well. I want to see Zanzibar changing through development. I see no reason why ZSSF should not venture into such areas,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi noted that globally, social security funds have played a major role in driving development by investing members’ savings in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Citing countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, which have made significant progress through major building and infrastructure developments, he said there was no reason Zanzibar could not achieve similar milestones.

He also called on institutions that own land but lack the capacity to develop it to hand such land over to investment institutions, saying both the institutions and the country would benefit from large projects.

“I commend the Zanzibar Association of Persons with Disabilities for providing this land. They could have refused, but they saw the importance and agreed. They have benefited, and the country will also benefit.

This is the spirit we want, and I call upon other institutions with land to do the same,” Dr Mwinyi said. Presenting a technical report, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Dr Rahma Salim Mahfoudh, said 14 four-storey buildings comprising 276 housing units had been constructed at a cost of Sh34.163 billion.

She said the two-year project was implemented by China-based contractor CRJE. The contract began in 2022 and was initially scheduled for completion in December 2024, but the contractor was granted a six-month extension due to drainage challenges at the site.

The 22,500-square-metre plot was previously owned by the Zanzibar Association of Persons with Disabilities and was compensated Sh1.7 billion by ZSSF to enable implementation of the project.

According to Dr Mahfoudh, the contractor has so far been paid Sh24.1 billion, equivalent to 82 percent of the total project cost.

The housing units range from two to four bedrooms.

ZSSF Managing Director Mr Nassor Shaaban Ameir said the affordable houses have been sold through cash payments, instalments and bank financing. He added that the houses were sold VAT-free, with the tax component covered by Dr Mwinyi.