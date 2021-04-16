Parliament team appointed to probe diamond sector

Dar es Salaam. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, has formed a nine man team to review how Tanzania benefits from the diamond sub sector. Mr Ndugai said the team will scrutinise ownership, mining and regulations of the diamond sub sector. The team will also review various reports of the teams previously formed by the government with regard to the subsector.

Mr Ndugai revealed that the team will be chaired by Mr Mussa Azan Zungu. The other members are: Dr Emmaculate Semisi (Chadema), Ms Shally Josepha Raymond (CCM), Mr Allan Kiula, Mr Rashid Abdallah (CUF), Ms Restituta Mbogo (CCM), Mr Ahmed Ngwali (CUF), Mr Richard Ndassa (CCM) and Mr Emanuel Mwakasaka (CCM).

The team will be assisted by a secretariat team, which will be appointed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Dr Thomas Kashilillah.

Mr Ndugai added that the team will have 30 days to complete its task.

“Members of the team will be contacted by the National Assembly clerk to be notified, when they will commence their responsibilities,” he told Parliament.

The team will submit its report to the Speaker for further action, Mr Ndugai said when adjourning Parliament.