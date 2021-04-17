Prime Minister submits assets, liabilities declaration forms

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa submitted his assets and liabilities declaration forms before the Ethics Secretariat on Thursday, December 28.

He made the revelation while addressing reporters on Friday, December 29, at his Namahema ‘A’ home village in Ruangwa District in Lindi Region.

The Premier said the forms were received on Thursday and that he has already received an acknowledgement letter from the Ethics Secretariat.

“I’ve called you here to assure you that I’ve fulfilled the legal requirement,” said the Prime Minister while displaying the letter signed by Judge Harold Nsekela.

“Taking into account the example shown by His Excellency the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, I’m directing all the leaders required to fill in the forms according to the law, and to do so and hand them before December 31, 2017 at 4pm,” insisted the PM.

He challenged all ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries and all public leaders to ensure they fulfilled the requirement that was there according to Sections 9 and 11 of the Public Leaders’ Ethics Act, No.13 of 1995.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister used the opportunity to wish well all Tanzanians as they end 2017 and welcome the New Year, 2018.