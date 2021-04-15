Prof Kabudi presents maiden budget

Advertisement

Tuesday April 25 2017
Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi

Summary

According to Prof Kabudi, the ministry plans to use Sh76.4 billion for salaries, Sh66.8 billion for other charges (OC) and Sh23.2 billion for development projects.

Dodoma. The Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi on Tuesday presented his maiden budget to the parliament asking the House to approve a sum of Sh166 billion for his office for the 2017/18  fiscal year.

The minister told the House that the number one  priority for his office in the next fiscal year would be completing the migration from Dar es Salaam to the designated capital of Dodoma.

