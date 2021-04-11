Samia set to launch Sh340 billion-tourism development project

Known as “Resilient Natural Resources for Tourism and Growth (REGROW)”, the project is a brainchild of the government in collaboration with the World Bank (WB).

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to launch a special project that is geared towards promoting tourism in the southern zone of Tanzania.

The latter is issuing a $150 million (about Sh340 billion) soft loan to finance the project.

A statement, issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, said actual launch of the project will take place at Kihesa Grounds in Kilolo District, Iringa Region.

“The objective of this project is to increase contribution of sector in the country’s income through improved tourism attractions, infrastructure development, supervision of attractions and increasing economic benefits to communities living surrounding the conservation areas,” the statement reads in part.

Implementation of the project will start in Ruaha National Parks, Mikumi, Udzungwa and the Selous Game Reserve (SGR).

It intends to improve road infrastructures, bridges, airports, ranger posts, research centers located in the Southern Corridor, complete with the construction of a research centre in Iringa.

“The project will also empower the communities surrounding the conservation areas so they can also benefit from tourism activities. It will do so by building their capacity so they can be able to provide hotel services; take part in efforts toward increasing the number of tourists as well as selling products to tourists,” reads the statement.

The project will also improve supervision of water use in Ruaha River at Usangu Basin to enable continuous flow of water throughout the year for use by animals in game reserves and conservation areas. It will also seek to improve water levels at Mtera and Kidatu hydroelectricity generating stations.