Seven arrested over theft of 50 tonnes of NFRA maize

Songea. Ruvuma Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Christina Mdeme directed the police to arrest seven people including the National Food Reserves Agency (NFRA) manager Mr Amos Mtafya for allegedly stealing 50 tonnes of maize owned by the agency.

Those arrested following her directives are; Mr Amos Mtafya, NFRA accountant Mr Lugano Moses, NFRA warehouse officer, Ms Mariam Mpangala, private warehouse keeper Mr Beda Kinyero, owner of a private warehouse, Mr Lotary Nkondora, a private warehouse worker, Mr Yodan Nchimbi and security officer at a private warehouse, Mr Ado Ntuka.

Ms Mdeme nationalized the confiscated consignment of maize that was found in a warehouse owned by Mr Lotary Nkondola.

Also, she restricted the warehouse from storing anything, noting that the owner has violated license conditions for the warehouse.

The RC gave such a directive yesterday after paying an impromptu visit at the warehouse where he found a consignment of maize packed sacks bearing NFRA lebels.

"I instruct that officers implicated in this scam should be arrested immediately, including the NFRA manager and that the warehouse should be closed with immediate effect,” she said.

“Nobody knows for how long these people have been playing this game. Also, I nationalize the maize consignment after violation of license conditions done by the warehouse owner.”

Earlier, a security guard at the warehouse owned by Mr Nkomola, Mr Ntuka said he received directives from her boss to receive a consignment brought by Ms Mpangala.

RC Mdeme said the government has incurred huge losses following the incident, warning that public servants who will not discharge their duties diligently will be dealt to the full extent of the law.

She pleaded with the public to volunteer secret information to the government, pledging that the government will protect information volunteers.