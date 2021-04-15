Addressing a press conference within National Assembly premises, Mr Mtolea said since Prof Lipumba was ‘reinstated’ by the registrar of political parties last year, those who are opposed to him have not entered the Buguruni office and thus “it has accumulated a lot of dirt.”

Showdown looms as CUF factions set to class at main offices

Dodoma. Temeke MP Abdallah Mtolea (CUF) on Thursday announced that CUF Members opposed to the party’s embattled chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba will be holding a ‘clean up’ exercise at the party’s Buguruni main offices.

Addressing a press conference within National Assembly premises, Mr Mtolea said since Prof Lipumba was ‘reinstated’ by the registrar of political parties last year, those who are opposed to him have not entered the Buguruni office and thus “it has accumulated a lot of dirt.”

“The office has even been turned as a hiding cave for the goons. Armed gangs are hiding and plotting bloody missions from there. That is the party office and we call on all our supporters to come with brooms and mops to cleanse all the dirt that will be found there,” he said.

According to Mr Mtolea, all 40 CUF MPs who are opposed to Prof Lipumba will be there and they are not expecting to receive any resistance since, “they are going back to their offices.”

