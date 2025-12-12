How increased security is reshaping Dar es Salaam’s daily life

Dar es Salaam. In the wake of the October 29, 2025, civil unrest and the heightened security measures implemented ahead of Independence Day on December 9, daily life in Dar es Salaam has changed noticeably for many residents.

The events have altered routines, spending habits, travel patterns and even social behaviour across the city. One of the main lessons from this period is how households adapted their spending amid growing uncertainty.

Many residents cut back on non-essential purchases, focusing on necessities such as food, household supplies and other essentials that could sustain them in case of disruptions.

Dar es Salaam resident Godfrey Urio said his spending this December changed completely due to fears of another demonstration.

“I had to spend a significant amount of money to stock food. I did not have enough money, so I had to borrow just to make sure my family remained safe in case anything happened. This completely ruined my budget, and this Christmas will be dull because of that. On the other hand, I am relieved that I no longer have to worry about daily expenses as much as before,” he said.

Temporary transport disruptions and fluctuating business hours in some urban areas also contributed to higher prices for selected items, prompting short-term stockpiling. Small traders and retailers reported reduced foot traffic as residents adjusted their schedules to avoid long commutes and potential delays. Carrying personal identification became increasingly common as security forces intensified checks in major urban centres. A banker, who requested anonymity, said she once failed to deliver food to a patient because she had not carried her ID. “From that day, I carry all my IDs in one wallet to avoid unnecessary challenges,” she said.

Army officers and police have been deployed across key urban corridors, including bus stands, major intersections, transport hubs, and markets. Their presence was particularly noticeable around December 9, when patrols increased to prevent gatherings and maintain order.

Checkpoints and roadblocks remained in place throughout the day, enforcing movement control and creating a subdued atmosphere in the city. For his part, Mr Ramadhan Mbaga of Kimanga, said it has been difficult to adjust to seeing armed army officers as part of daily life. “I feel uncomfortable walking around and seeing army officers with guns on their shoulders. We never lived like this before, but it is something we are learning to cope with,” he said.

For the resident of Mbezi Msakuzi, Mary Mushi, the events of October 29 have highlighted how people are increasingly embracing a quieter, more reflective lifestyle.

“Nowadays, after work, I go back home very early. Majority of people are indoors by 7pm, either resting or catching up with family by phone. I speak to my mother in Moshi almost every evening,” she said.

Mr Jackson, a boda-boda rider, noted that the trend of returning home early began gradually but became more pronounced after late October. Driver Abdallah Said, at Magomeni, added that travel patterns have shifted, with passengers returning home earlier and limiting visits to relatives.

Overall, the combination of heightened security, disrupted routines, and cautious behaviour has transformed the daily rhythm of Dar es Salaam, leaving residents more careful, more digitally connected, and more focused on immediate family and household needs.

Psychologist Charles Nduku told The Citizen that what happened on October 29 and the ongoing situation must be necessary for national leaders and security organs to reassure the public about the country’s safety in order to restore people’s confidence even though this process may take time, as the nation had never experienced anything like this before.

He explained that families and relatives who lost their loved ones also need clarity on what transpired so that they can begin to move on.

, although this remains extremely difficult for many, especially those who were neither able to bury nor see the bodies of their relatives.

Mr Nduku encouraged the public who are still anxious or overwhelmed to seek counsellors and mental-health support, as these are important measures to help them heal and cope with the current situation.