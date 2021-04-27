Azam captain to miss crucial VPL showdown

Iringa. Azam FC will be without team captain Himid Mao in today’s Mainland Premier League match against hosts Lipuli at Samora Stadium here.

Mao, who sustained a knee injury during one of their league matches recently, left for South Africa yesterday for treatment, according to the club’s information officer, Jafari Iddi.

“It is unfortunate that Mao, one of our key players, will not be with us,” Idd told The Citizen here yesterday.

Bur the ice cream makers’ official remains optimistic that the midfield maestro’s absence would not affect the ice cream makers in today’s game.

“We’ve got a squad of players who can fill in when needed and we certainly have enough depth in that area to cover his absence,” he said.

“Most of our players are getting regular game-time and not just playing but playing well, which is important,” he added.

Azam, who sit third in the league table with 34 points, 15 ahead of ninth-placed Lipuli, were yesterday busy, perfecting their tactics ahead of the match billed to be an intriguing encounter.

“We expect Mao to recover before the league comes to a close,” the Chamazi-based team official said.

Meanwhile, Njombe Mji striker Ditram Nchimbi has expressed optimism that new coach, Ally Bushiri will turn around the outfit’s fortunes.

Njombe Mji are among Premier League teams that bank on miracles to avoid relegation when the top flight comes to an end in May.

Bushiri, the former national soccer team, Taifa Stars, first-choice goalkeeper, took charge of Njombe Mji a few days ago to replace Mrage Kabange.

Kabange was forced to part ways with Njombe recently following the team’s dismal performance in the league, which is now inching towards the home stretch.

Bushiri’s first match as Njombe coach will be against Mbeya City this weekend.



