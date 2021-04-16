TRA clamps Sahara Media offices over Sh4.5 bil tax arreas

Formerly known as Sahara Communication & Publishing Company Ltd (SCPC), the company is wholly owned by indigenous Tanzanians and was established in Mwanza City as the main operational center

Mwanza. Offices of Sahara Media Group, owner of Star TV, Radio Free Africa (RFA) and Kiss FM has been closed by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) following a debt amounting to Sh4.5 billion.

The offices were shut on Thursday afternoon by a TRA agent, Sukah Security, Court Broker and Auction Mart.