Petrol and kerosene prices up, diesel prices down in January

Dar es Salaam. Consumers of petrol and kerosene will pay more per liter this month following an upward adjustment in fuel prices, while diesel users will enjoy a modest price reduction.

The changes follow the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority’s (EWURA) announcement of new nationwide fuel price caps, which took effect on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The latest review comes against a backdrop of declining global fuel prices, which fell by 4.26 percent for petrol, 12.83 percent for diesel, and 10.44 percent for kerosene. Import premiums at the Port of Dar es Salaam also dropped, averaging 1.1 percent for petrol, 4.0 percent for diesel, and 3.7 percent for kerosene. However, costs increased at the Port of Tanga by 3.5 percent for both petrol and diesel, while at the Port of Mtwara, petrol premiums rose by 11.5 percent, with diesel remaining unchanged.

Under the new caps, petrol routed through the Dar es Salaam port will retail at Sh2,778 per liter in January, up from Sh2,749 in December. Diesel prices have fallen to Sh2,726 per liter from Sh2,779, offering some relief to users, while kerosene has risen to Sh2,763 from Sh2,653.

For fuel supplied through the Tanga port, petrol will sell at Sh2,839 per liter, up from Sh2,811; diesel at Sh2,787, up from Sh2,766; and kerosene at Sh2,856, up from Sh2,714. Meanwhile, consumers sourcing fuel through the Mtwara port will pay Sh2,870 per liter for petrol, up from Sh2,842. Diesel will drop to Sh2,818 from Sh2,872, while kerosene will increase to Sh2,856 from Sh2,745.

EWURA noted that the average applicable foreign exchange rate used in calculating January 2026 prices increased by 1.31 percent, contributing to the overall price movements.

Following the adjustment, EWURA has directed all fuel traders to strictly adhere to the announced price caps, warning that legal action will be taken against violators. Fuel stations are required to clearly display pump prices, including any discounts or promotional offers, on visible boards. Selling fuel without displayed prices is an offence punishable under existing regulations.