Udom lecturer elected Dodoma mayor vows to transform town

Speaking after his election into the post yesterday, the former University of Dodoma (Udom) lecturer said he will be firm in his leadership to ensure efficiency and diligence become the order of the day in running affairs of the municipality so that the wananchi would enjoy the best services.

Dodoma. The newly elected mayor for Dodoma Municipality, Prof Davis Mwamfupe, has vowed to transform Dodoma into the model municipal council in the country.

“I’m not in this position by accident, I promise that we’ll tackle our challenges efficiently and ensure that our municipality becomes the model in terms of public service delivery,” he vowed.

Prof Mwamfupe said the municipal council currently has the task of executing responsibilities that were previously under the Capital Development Authority (CDA), saying nothing should stop even after the change that was made by the government.

However, Prof Mwamfupe asked cooperation from fellow councilors to ensure that the transformation they will bring will help hasten their municipality being named a city.

“Rest assured that my being a professor does not mean that I don’t want advice from you, far from it. Feel free to correct me where I go wrong,” he said.

He challenged officials and politicians to ensure that they make fast, reliable and quality delivery of social services so that the wananchi would be happy for living in the country’s Capital Town.

“Let’s support our President and ensure that we pay our due taxes properly and in time, revenue targets must be reached,” he said.

Prof Mwamfupe won the seat after defeating Yona Kusaja during an election after his predecessor Jaffar Mayemba was disqualified over allegations of misappropriation of municipal funds early this year.

The CCM flag bearer got 50 votes out of 58 valid votes.

His main challenger from Chadema obtained only 8 votes.