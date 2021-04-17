VP: Enact by-laws to enforce tree planting

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed regional and district authorities to enact by-laws, which would ensure every household supports the green city programme.

She made the remark yesterday in Dodoma during the launch of the first phase of the sustainable programme, which aims at making the capital a green city.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Hassan said it was high time the authorities passed the laws to support planting of trees in each household, school, universities and open places, stressing that stern action should be taken against violators. “The bylaws made should not be there only to govern us, but we all should feel responsible and thus plant more trees for the good of the region,” she said.

The Vice President added that afforestation provides economic opportunities because forests help in the production of food, medicine and charcoal.

Moreover, she added that the programme is a continuation of the 1973 campaign, which was started by the late former President, Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

It focused on restoring ecosystem to curb desertification in the semi arid region.

Advertisement

Although the enforcement of the campaign collapsed from the 1990s, the Vice President believes that this time around, it will be successful basing on the fact that this is a programme and not a campaign.

“I believe that this programme will be a continuous programme and not a mere campaign. It will be implemented countrywide,” said Dr Samia.

The Minister for Natural Resources and tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla also attended the event and said that in support of the programme his office would has contributed 100,000 seedlings and an additional 650,000 for each district in Dodoma.

He also added that his office will be legally responsible for the supervision of the green belt and give training on conservation of environment.

“We plan to provide skills to ensure that conservation of trees is done in a more professional way,” said Dr Kigwangalla.