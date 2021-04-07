White House press secretary quits

Although no final announcement has been made, a source familiar with deliberations told AFP Trump had settled on the decision to appoint Scaramucci.

Washington. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned after objecting to US President Donald Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director, part of an effort to reset his embattled team.

Scaramucci was seen in the West Wing of the White House on Friday, preparing to address communications staff.

The high-powered post has been empty since the previous communications director Mike Dubke resigned in May.