TMA warns of heavy rains in 20 regions

By  The Citizen Reporter

  • The rains are expected on Sunday, December 28, 2025, and may cause floods, landslides, and disruption of economic and social activities

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a warning of heavy rains for parts of 20 regions across the country.

According to a statement released by TMA on Saturday, December 27, 2025, the affected regions are Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Kigoma, Katavi, Singida, Dodoma, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Morogoro, Ruvuma, Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Mtwara and Pwani, including Mafia Island.

TMA said the rains are expected on Sunday, December 28, 2025, and may cause floods, landslides, and disruption of economic and social activities.

Residents in the affected areas, particularly those living in low-lying and vulnerable locations, are urged to take precautionary measures to avoid possible risks posed by the heavy rainfall.

The authority also urged citizens to follow weather updates regularly to get timely and accurate information.

