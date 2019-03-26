DSE weekly market cap climbs

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) total market capitalisation closed 1.7 per cent up last week, thanks to slight appreciation of share prices to some cross listed companies.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market capitalisation closed at Sh20.1 trillion on Friday, up from Sh19.8 trillion the previous week.

A DSE weekly report for the week to March 22 by Tanzania Securities Limited shows that the improvement was partly caused by increases in share prices for cross-listed companies.

Share prices of local companies remained flat, with exception of Nicol’s, whose price dropped to Sh160 last week from Sh165 recorded a week before.

“However, Nicol’s was the most active counter during the week in the segment. The counter transacted 43,210 shares at prices ranging from Sh160 to Sh170 each,” says the report.

The week-on-week turnover decreased to Sh545.87 million, down from Sh666.47 million the previous week. However, the report shows that despite the slight decrease in the turnover, the number of shares traded increased to 2,529,192 shares last week, from the previous week’s 2,005,148 shares.