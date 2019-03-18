Kenya to export avocados to China

Kephis says it has received many requests for export of avocado to China since 2011.

By Boniphace Mwangi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Avocado produce from Kenya might soon land in China, thanks to an initiative being spearheaded by the ministry of Agriculture.

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) managing director Esther Kimani says they have already invited Chinese experts to conduct risk analysis and field visits during avocado harvesting season.

This was part of China’s recommendation before it opens up its market to Kenya. The visit would seek to comprehend orchard management, picking, packaging and certification system of the popular fruit.

“An invitation was subsequently sent to China and, after some interactions, the visit dates were agreed to be on 25 March and 1 April this year to coincide with the main avocado export season,” Ms Kimani told Sunday Nation.

Chinese experts will be hosted at avocado farms in Kakuzi, Embu, Murang’a, Uasin Gichu, and Trans Nzoia before they are taken to the airport to see how inspection of the fruit and other crops is conducted.