CAG reports tabled in Parliament

Wednesday April 10 2019

 

  • The deputy minister for Finance Dr Aisha Kijaju has tabled the national audit reports by the Controller and Auditor General ending weeklong uncertainty over whether the reports were going to be tabled.
By Fidelis Butahe news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The deputy minister for Finance Dr Aisha Kijaju has today April 10, 2019 tabled in Parliament the national audit reports by the Controller and Auditor General for the year 2017/18.

The CAG report has been tabled after a push and pull and amidst uncertainty that resulted from a resolution adopoted by the Parliament last week not work with the CAG Dr Mussa Assad over the remarks he made in New York that alleged that the Tanzanian Parliament is weak. After the resolution it was not clear how the reports would be tabled in Parliament without the involvement of the CAG.

Deputy ministes from the ministries of Water, Energy, Agriculutre, Health and the President’s Office (Regional Authorities and Local Government) also tabled peformance audit reports by the CAG on their sectors.

The reports would be debated by legislators during the course of the budget session that ends on June 30.

