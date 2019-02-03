Executive emphasises cooperation with Judiciary

By The Citizen Reporter TheCitizenTz News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government would continue to work together with the Judiciary in ensuring justice services reach the people timely.

Mr Majaliwa said that yesterday, when opening Tanzania Law Week in Dodoma and appealed to the people to visit the exhibition booths so that they can learn various issues.

In a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, through this week of law people will receive education on legal matters as well as to witness and benefit from the improvements made by the judiciary in collaboration with various stakeholders in the delivery of justice.

“This is good opportunity because legal issues are not quick to be known to every people and, as a result, many people have had little understanding of these legal issues,” he said.

Speaking on intention of the judiciary use ICT to bring about change in justice, he said it was a good step and would help deliver justice in time.

However, the Prime Minister has advised them in the use of ICT systems to ignore the disappointment and challenges they should move forward.

Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma said for a whole week, the exhibition would be held in Dodoma and district courts.