Ilboru sits 36th in results ranking

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam Despite the fact that llboru, one of the country’s best special schools, producing the best student in the 2018 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE) results, it was far from the list of best schools.

Under the period of review, the Arusha-based school was ranked at position 36 countrywide, an improvement of three places compared to 2017, according to the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta). St. Francis Girls (Mbeya) emerged the best school followed by Kemebos (Kagera), Marian Boys (Coast), Ahmes (Coast), Canossa (Dar es Salaam), Maua Seminary (Kilimanjaro), Precious Blood (Arusha), Marian Girls (Coast), Bright Future Girls (Dar es Salaam) and Bethel Sabs Girls (Iringa). This year’s results suggest that one can be forgiven for mistaking that Hope Mwaibaje, who emerged the best despite the failure by his school to appear on the list of top schools, was studying extra hard or had something special in him.

Hope, who scored A in all nine subjects, was followed by Avith Kibani (Marian Boys’-Coast), Mariam Manyama, Atughulile Mlimba, Flavia Nkongoki and Leticia Ulaya, all from St Francis Girls Secondary School.

He was the only student from IIboru to appear on the list of top 10 best students.

In 2017, two students---Emanuel Makoye and Lusekelo from llboru emerged on the same list at positions four and five respectively.