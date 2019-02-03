Informal sector workers must also pay tax: TRA

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has said that all workers not in any formal payroll system, will now be paid commissions or other informal payments via their TINs .

The TRA director of taxpayer education, Mr Richard Kayombo, told The Citizen that workers who are in the formal system pay their taxes through the Pay as You Earn (Paye) tax and therefore those not in the formal payroll system need to be put in a formal system that will also identify them as taxpayers.

He stressed that, for the government to fully enjoy its revenues through taxes, there was need to put up a system that identified all workers whether in the formal or informal sectors.

He said that the TIN mode of tax payment was not new but just an enforcement of Tax Administration Act 2015.

Explaining more, he said that before the enforcement, companies had a loophole of deducting the tax and not submitting the payment to the authority unless they were audited.

“It had come to our attention, after having received calls from the public who wanted to know whether tax that was deducted from their pay had been submitted to the authority,” he said.

He noted that, it also came to their attention that workers in the informal sector had their tax deducted but there was no reference linking them to the payment.