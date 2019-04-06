Kagera-based Mwananchi correspondent dies in Mwanza

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Mwananchi Communications is grieving the loss of its Kagera-based correspondent Shaaban Ndyamukama who died Friday night in Mwanza.

Ndyamukama was in the city for training for journalists organised by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) when he fell ill.

His father-in-law Hassan Yusuf told The Citizen that his condition changed abruptly Friday night and was rushed to hospital but passed away as he received treatment.

“He was complaining about a serious headache, fatigue and nausea,” said Mr Yusuf. “Doctors told us that he died from blood pressure.

Mr Peter Saramba, who is MCL’s Bureau Chief for the lake zone region, told The Citizen that the deceased was on anti-malarial drugs from April 3, 2019.

“It’s not easy to believe that a person who only a few days ago was cracking jokes has died. We mourn with his family,” said Saramba.