Maths pass rate improves

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. While the government brags about the 2018 national form four examinations performance, mathematics is still a major challenge.

The Form IV examination results, which were announced yesterday, showed that mathematics was among the subjects that were poorly performed.

It performance rate stood at a paltry 20 per cent compared to Kiswahili whose rate was 89.32 per cent.