The Citizen News No plans to upgrade Nyamwaga health center into Tarime district hospital says minister Wednesday January 30 2019 In Summary The government on Wednesday January 30 said upgrading the status of Nyamwaga health center into Tarime district hospital is currently not in its immidiate plans. Advertisement By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.comDodoma. The government on Wednesday January 30 said upgrading of the status of Nyamwagwa health center into Tarime district hospital is currently not among its priorities.This was said in Parliament by deputy minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Josephat Kandege during a question and answer session here in Dodoma.He was responding to a basic question posed by Tarime Rural MP John Heche (Chadema), who sought to know, when the government would upgrade the status of the hospital.He said in 2018/19 financial year the government set aside Sh4.3 billion for improvement of three hospitals in the region-Bunda, Rolya and Musoma.