Odinga: I’m well and in good health

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has, on Monday January 28, 2019, allayed fears regarding his health after being supported to leave the podium at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Mr Odinga who is also the former Prime Minister was the Guest of Honour at the SportsPesa Super Cup match between Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari Football Club.

According to television broadcasts, Mr Odinga couldn’t finish presenting the title to Kariobangi Sharks captain after beating Bandari FC 1-0, instead he was supported by members of the security detail to leave the podium raising concerns over his health.

But, on Monday, Mr Odinga used his verified twitter account to allay fears to soccer fans and his supporters across the world saying he was doing just fine.

Early in the day, a person believed to be his aide, Mr Dennis Onyango wrote a short press release clarifying what happened at the National Stadium on Sunday.

“His Excellency Raila Odinga is fine in Dar. Images of security people holding him emerged from a step on the podium that was falling off and not anything to do with his health. Thanks to everyone who has expressed concern,” reads a short statement.

Otherwise, Kariobangi Sharks was crowned the 2019 SportsPesa Super Cup champions after winning $30,000 (about Tanzania’s Sh69 million) and a ticket to play the English Premier League (EPL) giants, Everton.