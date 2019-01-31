The Citizen News Parliament didn’t pay for Lissu’s treatment, insists Arusha MP Thursday January 31 2019 In Summary Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Godbless Lema said he will step down as Arusha Member of Parliament if the National Assembly speaker Mr Job Ndugai proves that the Parliament paid Sh250 million for Singida East Member of Parliament treatment abroad.This comes after the speaker revealed that the Parliament has deposited Sh250 million to Mr Lissu’s bank account in a period between September, 2017 and December 2018. Advertisement By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. Arusha Member of Parliament Godbless Lema said he will quit his position as lawmaker if the national assembly speaker Mr Job Ndugai proves with evidence that the parliament indeed contributed to the treatment costs of Singida East MP Mr Tundu Lissu.Shortly after the question and answer session in parliament, the speaker told the Parliament that a total of Sh250 million had been deposited in Mr Lissu’s account since September 2017, when he was attacked by unknown people in Dodoma.According to Mr Ndugai Sh203 million came from his office, while Sh47 million was raised by MPs.Mr Lema, however used his twitter account to dispute Mr Ndugai’s remarks. He insisted that the Parliament didn’t pay a single cent to cover for Mr Lissu’s treatment. He said he was ready to surrender his seat if the speaker of the national assembly could prove him wrong.According to him, Chadema will issue their statement with regard to Mr Ndugai’s remarks later.Mr Lissu has been abroad since he was attacked by unknown people in Dodoma in September 2017. Advertisement In the headlines Ndugai: Parliament paid Lissu Sh250 million in past two years The National Assembly speaker Job Ndugai on Thursday 31, said between September 7, 2017 and State House speaks out on Karume statements over Law Day attendance Sh1.5 trillion Saga: Speaker Ndugai accuses Zitto of misleading public Kenyan firm to buy 100,000 tonnes of cashew Banks steadily stabilising Traditional healers react to government claims Samia challenges new Nemc board to deliver