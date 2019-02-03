TPDF soldier charged with defilement

Before the Serengeti Resident Magistrate’s Court in charge, Mr Ismael Ngaile, public prosecutor Renatus Zakeo alleged on Friday, February 1, 2019 that the accused committed the offence in June 2018

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. A Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) soldier, Ramadhani Hamisi, 46, has been arraigned for allegedly defiling and impregnating a secondary schoolgirl.

The soldier, who doubles as a consultant of the auxiliary militia in Serengeti District is accused of impregnating a Form Four student of Ikorongo Secondary School in Kebanchabancha Ward.

The accused lives at Kebanchabancha.

Before the Serengeti Resident Magistrate Court in charge, Mr Ismael Ngaile, public prosecutor Renatus Zakeo alleged on Friday, February 1, 2019 that the accused committed the offence in June, 2018.