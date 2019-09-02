  1. The Citizen
  2. Magazines

Monday September 2 2019

In Summary

The agreement should therefore explicitly describe the entire extent of the franchisor’s relationship with the franchisees, leaving nothing to guesswork.

If the agreement favors only one party, it serves no purpose as a discontented franchisee will not be motivated to serve the aims of the franchisor, will not talk positively about the franchisor nor will (s)he promote, together with other franchisees, the image and trademark of the franchisor

A more accurate analogy today of franchising which is easily reflected in the dependence stage of the franchise e-factor is that of a virgin bride (franchisee) and an experienced groom (franchisor).

Advertisement

The writer is the Project Promoter and Lead Franchise Consultant at Africa Franchising Accelerator Project aimed at achieving faster African economic integration under AfCFTA.

We work with country apex private sector bodies to increase the uptake of franchising by helping indigenous African brands to franchise.

We turn around struggling indigenous franchise brands to franchise cross-border. We settle international franchise brands into Africa to build a well-balanced franchise sector. We create a franchise-friendly business environment with African governments for quicker African economic integration.

wambugu.wagichohi@worldaheadafrica.com, franchising@tpsftz.org

Advertisement