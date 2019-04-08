Taking time to spot signs of colon cancer

By Jamilah Khaji

When 39-year-old Salum Awadhi spotted an artwork on colon cancer signs, he got really worried. He says, “Seven out of the ten signs that were on the artwork was happening to me. I was going through all that.”

Salum decided to go for a check-up the very next day so as to rule out anything worrisome that was already clouding his thoughts.

“Apart from this I have been suffering with other stomach diseases of which I have undergone several surgeries in India. I have to make sure I am okay. It is better to get to know the problem as early as possible before it is too late,” says Salum who was one among the many people who turned up at Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) in Dar es Salaam during a free colon cancer (saratani ya utumbo mpana) screening last month.

“The other reason why I have come for a check-up is because cancer is part of my family’s history. My grandfather, uncle and aunt died of cancer. That is why I thought it is wise for me to get it checked,” he adds.

It is Salum’s first time checking for colon cancer but has always believed to get his health status checked in case of any warning signs.

What signs to watch out for

A change in your bowel movement/habits is something to take note of, says Dr Maguha Stephano, ORCI Manager for Cancer Screening and Public Education.

The important signs and symptoms of colon cancer include:

• A change in your bowel habits, including diarrhoea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool, that lasts longer than four weeks

• Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool

• Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain

• A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely

• Weakness or fatigue

• Unexplained weight loss

Many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. When symptoms appear, they’ll likely vary, depending on the cancer’s size and location in your large intestine.

World Health Organisation’s 2018 cancer fact sheet reveals that cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world affecting more than 1.8 million people and causing 862,000 deaths a year.

Is nyama choma culture to blame?

Dr Stephano pointed that the biggest problem with Tanzanians is unhealthy eating and lifestyle. “Excessive eating of red meat, with a lot of oil has proven to be dangerous for our stomach,” he says.

Meat digests very slowly, this causes constipation and when you have constipation, it means the wastes are not removed from the stomach which is bad for the body. Also meat which is cooked by smoke (barbeque and nyama choma) is more dangerous because the smoke contains hydrocarbon, which in a long run can lead to cancer. Also preserved meat like sausages and bacon is bad because of the chemicals that are used.

Other factors that may increase your risk of colon cancer include:

• Older age. The great majority of people diagnosed with colon cancer are older than 50. Colon cancer can occur in younger people, but it occurs much less frequently.

• Inflammatory intestinal conditions. Chronic inflammatory diseases of the colon, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, can increase your risk of colon cancer.

• Family history of colon cancer. You’re more likely to develop colon cancer if you have a parent, sibling or child with the disease. If more than one family member has colon cancer or rectal cancer, your risk is even greater.

• A sedentary lifestyle. If you’re inactive, you’re more likely to develop colon cancer. Getting regular physical activity may reduce your risk of colon cancer.

• Obesity. People who are obese have an increased risk of colon cancer and an increased risk of dying of colon cancer when compared with people considered normal weight.

• Smoking. People who smoke may have an increased risk of colon cancer.

• Alcohol. Heavy use of alcohol increases your risk of colon cancer.

Prevention is better than cure

Dr Stephano advises people to start making lifestyle and dietary changes to reduce the risk of colon cancer.

He says, “Eat a balanced diet that incldues lots of vegetables and fruits. This helps the body produce more immunity to fight and prevent against diseases. Limit oily and smoked foods too.”

Eating high fibre foods such as carrots, banana, broccoli, apples, beetroots and sweet potatoes helps in digestion.

Exercise at least 30 minutes a day. People with an average risk of colon cancer can consider screening beginning at age 50.