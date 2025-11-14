What BONGO artistEs can learn from Eddy Kenzo’s global recognition

The 2026 Grammy nominations have been unveiled, offering East African artistes both cause for celebration and sober reflection.

While the continent’s music continues to soar on global platforms, the results reveal that African acts are still navigating the complex path to mainstream recognition within the Recording Academy.

Among this year’s notable names is Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo, whose song Hope & Love, created in collaboration with Iranian-American artiste Mehran Matin, earned him his second Grammy nomination, a milestone that has resonated deeply across East Africa.

When Kenzo’s name appeared on the nominee list, social media across the region erupted with pride, excitement, and questions.

“A lesson in consistency and vision,” one Tanzanian radio host called it, words that capture the broader sentiment and curiosity: what exactly is Kenzo doing right, and what can Tanzanian artistes learn from his rise?

As the countdown to the Grammys continues, Kenzo’s journey provides powerful insights into what it takes to move from regional acclaim to global recognition.

Kenzo’s Hope & Love is not your typical Afropop or club anthem. It’s a soulful, meditative piece that celebrates unity, faith, and compassion, themes that transcend geography and language.

The song’s layered acoustic sound, subtle harmonies, and multilingual lyrics connect emotionally without abandoning its African roots.

Its success underscores a universal truth: authenticity sells globally.

“For Tanzanian artistes, this is a reminder that the world doesn’t need replicas of Afrobeats or Amapiano. What resonates most are stories grounded in culture and lived experience,” shares music producer, Prince Rodrigas .

Rodrigas further adds that Tanzania already has rich musical traditions, from the raw energy of Singeli to the poetic resonance of Taarab and when these are expressed with honesty and creative maturity, they can speak to the world in powerful ways.

Other music experts say its all about strategy and that Kenzo’s partnership with Mehran Matin wasn’t accidental but strategic.

“Their collaboration merged African rhythms with Middle Eastern melodies, creating a sound both fresh and timeless. In today’s borderless music scene, such alliances are essential.

Tanzanian musicians can learn from this example. Working with international artistes, producers, or filmmakers isn’t about chasing clout, it’s about creative expansion.

Collaborations with Nigerian producers, South African sound engineers, or European record labels can help bridge markets and introduce Tanzanian music to new audiences.

Artistes like Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu have already taken steps in that direction, but sustained, purposeful collaborations rather than one-off features are what truly capture global attention.

The Grammys celebrate not just artistry but technical excellence. Judges listen for precision, clarity, and balance every layer of sound counts.

Hope & Love stands out partly because of its polished production and emotional arrangement.

In Tanzania, production quality has improved dramatically in recent years, yet many songs still struggle to meet global mastering standards. Investing in skilled sound engineers, professional mixing, and high-end mastering is no longer optional; it’s the foundation for international competitiveness.

The difference between a viral regional hit and a globally recognised track often lies in the details of sound quality.

Eddy Kenzo’s Grammy recognition didn’t happen overnight. His career has been marked by steady growth, experimentation, and resilience. As the first East African to win a BET Award, Kenzo has long demonstrated that sustained effort and branding pay off.

For Tanzanian artistes, the takeaway is simple: global success comes through consistency, not luck.

Releasing a viral hit can open doors, but building a lasting international brand requires patience and clear artistic identity.

In an era where online trends shift daily, artistes who remain consistent in their message, style, and delivery are the ones who endure.

Many East African artistes miss out on opportunities like the Grammys because they don’t fully understand the submission process.

The Recording Academy operates on strict eligibility rules for instance, for the 2026 Grammys, releases must fall between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025.

Submissions must be commercially available on platforms like Spotify or Apple Music and entered by registered members or qualified media companies.

Knowledge, therefore, becomes power. Artistes, managers, and labels must stay informed, plan releases strategically, and document songwriting and production credits meticulously.

As one industry insider put it, “Kenzo’s success isn’t luck; it’s informed strategy.”

Music doesn’t travel on soundwaves alone, it travels through people. Kenzo’s growing global footprint has been amplified by partnerships with distributors, media houses, and cultural institutions abroad.

Tanzanian musicians can emulate this by participating in international festivals, attending global music conferences, or leveraging diaspora networks.

Building relationships beyond regional borders turns local art into global dialogue.

The Grammys rarely reward fleeting popularity, they reward artistry with staying power.

Songs that capture cultural truths or document social change often outlast the dancefloor hits of their time.

Tanzania’s next musical breakthrough could come from artists who merge tradition with innovation, a project that fuses ngoma rhythms or dansii percussion with modern production, for instance.

Such work not only celebrates identity but also positions Tanzanian music as a force of cultural storytelling, not just entertainment.

Eddy Kenzo’s Grammy nod is more than personal triumph, it’s a beacon for East Africa.

It proves that global recognition is within reach for those who balance authenticity with ambition.

For Tanzania, the path forward lies in embracing originality, investing in quality, collaborating wisely, and understanding the systems that govern global success.

The world is already listening. Now, it’s up to Tanzanian artistes to decide what stories they want to tell and how far they’re willing to go to share them.

The goal is to make Tanzanian music part of global conversations, not just African ones.