Zanzibar breaks tourism record as arrivals exceed 743,000

Unguja. Zanzibar has set a new tourism milestone after surpassing all previous annual visitor numbers before the end of 2025.

According to the data from the Office of the Chief Government Statistician, it shows that the islands had recorded 743,605 international arrivals by the end of October 2025, marking the highest figure ever reported in the history of Zanzibar’s tourism sector.

The statistics reflect a steady and significant rise in arrivals over recent years. Zanzibar received 260,644 visitors in 2020, 394,185 in 2021, 548,503 in 2022, 638,498 in 2023 and 736,755 in 2024.

The 2025 total has already exceeded these full-year figures, with two months of data yet to be included.

Monthly arrivals for 2025 illustrate consistent growth. The islands recorded 84,069 arrivals in January, 82,750 in February, and 60,345 in March, with a sharp rise during the mid-year peak period. July accounted for 98,370 visitors, August for 105,506, and September for 84,154, each representing substantial year-on-year increases.

Growth registered despite global pressures

“The surge in arrivals has occurred despite global challenges that have affected tourism industries worldwide, including the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions that have disrupted international travel patterns. Nevertheless, Zanzibar has continued to demonstrate strong sectoral resilience, supported by government reforms designed to stabilise and expand tourism,” according to the Executive Secretary of the Zanzibar Commission of Tourism, Mr Arif Abbas.

“The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has strengthened the sector through improvements to the investment climate, modernisation of airports, roads and port infrastructure, and continued enhancement of service standards across the industry. These measures have increased Zanzibar’s competitiveness in the international tourism market,” said Mr Arif.

According to Mr Arif Abbas Manji, the Executive Secretary of the Zanzibar Commission of Tourism, “The significant increase in tourist arrivals this year—which is also an election year—clearly demonstrates that Zanzibar is not only rich in attractions but also a peaceful and stable destination.”

He also said, “The introduction of direct flights, which is among the successes of the African Aviation Development Conference (AVIADEV), has improved accessibility from various parts of the world, a measure that has contributed greatly to the rise in tourist arrivals to Zanzibar.”

Sector diversification strengthens performance

A deliberate expansion of tourism products has also contributed to the sector’s growth. Zanzibar has developed new offerings in Sports Tourism, Halal Tourism, Medical Tourism and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment. Sustainable Tourism initiatives aligned with the “Tourism for All” framework have further promoted environmental stewardship, community engagement and inclusive economic benefit.

International recognition raises Zanzibar’s global standing

Zanzibar’s rising status has been reinforced by a series of international accolades. The islands have earned six major awards from globally recognised platforms, strengthening their position as one of Africa’s most attractive and fast-growing tourism destinations.

Record achievement marks a new chapter

Breaking the annual tourism record before the close of the year is regarded by officials as a defining moment for the sector. The achievement illustrates not only recovery from previous global shocks but the establishment of a robust and expanding industry with strong long-term prospects.