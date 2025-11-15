Chamber of commerce urges govt to prioritise Tanzanian businesses and sectoral growth

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) has called on the Government, as it embarks on its second term, to urgently address enduring challenges in the commerce, industry, and agriculture sectors.

Key concerns include outstanding debts owed to local businesses and the imperative to prioritise public sector projects for Tanzanian companies.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the presentation of recognition certificates to women entrepreneurs with disabilities, TCCIA President, Mr Vicent Minja, highlighted the Chamber’s achievements over its two-year leadership tenure.

He emphasised that TCCIA has successfully restored confidence within the business community while strengthening collaborative relationships among the Government, the private sector, and international partners.

“We are committed to deepening collaboration with the Government to build trust across all categories of businesses, enabling them to expand their economic capacity and contribute meaningfully to the national economy,” Mr Minja said.

Under the current leadership, TCCIA has implemented major institutional reforms, including the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer, Head of Legal Services, Internal Auditor, and four managerial positions. Investments in modern digital systems have enhanced transparency, efficiency, and service delivery for its members.

On the policy front, TCCIA has been instrumental in advocating for reforms that ease the operational burden on businesses, including:

Reduction of the service levy from 0.3% to 0.25%

Reduction of the hotel levy from 10% to 2%

Prohibition of arbitrary business closures

Reduction in Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA)-related account freezing cases

Introduction of mandatory Ministry of Finance review before municipal by-law enforcement

Furthering international engagement, TCCIA has signed over ten Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, opening new trade and investment avenues for Tanzanian businesses.

On inclusivity, the Chamber confirmed that persons with disabilities will now be represented in Board leadership positions following recent constitutional amendments, reinforcing TCCIA’s commitment to a more inclusive and representative institution.

Ms Stella Jailos, Director of the Voice of Women with Disabilities Tanzania, urged the Government to support women with disabilities in accessing market infrastructure, including barcodes, to enable international product sales.