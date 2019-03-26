What inspired me to start writing books

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

John Stephen is a book author, born in Marangu Village at the base of Mount Kilimanjaro. He pursued his bachelor degree at Saint Augustine University of Tanzania where he studied literature as a core course.

From there he decided to start writing books, something he was passionate with and wanted to turn it into a career. Upon his writing debut, he received positive feedback from readers, something which motivated him to write more.

Most of his books focus on encouraging readers to achieve their goals in life. His current book is in Swahili titled “Umezaliwa Kufanikiwa” (You Were Born to Succeed) Success Magazine interviewed him about his journey as a book author.

How did you become involved with the subject or theme of your book?

I come from a poor background. For my tertiary education I studied in poorly equipped schools but I was able to stay motivated amidst great obstacles.

I was raised and lived in a society where most people believed that success is a fortune and by engaging myself in learning the principles for success, I realised that we are all born to succeed.

Why did you choose to write in your particular field or genre?

I do like to write inspirational books, the reason behind is that I’ve come across so many people in my society who needed to be encouraged, to be given hope, to be shown the other ways of doing things. From there, I witnessed how people can utilise their full potential.

I have read so many informative books, my purpose is to see people become better than they were after reading my book.

Where did your love of books/storytelling/reading/writing/etc. come from?

It stemmed out of inborn curiosity. I found myself with so many unanswered questions, with other answers being biased.

In order to unearth human’s true potential, I had to search for the truth through books. I vividly remember the first ever book on sale I bought from a book store, it was titled “You’re Born an Original, Don’t Die a Copy” by John Mason. That book started my insatiable passion for reading self-help books.

There was even a time when I tried to stay away from book stores because, even if I didn’t have enough money, I was tempted to always buy a book. I find myself happy and at piece when I read a book and learn new ideas every day.

I mostly like reading great people biographies and Inspirational stories, I like writing motivational books that touch lives of the readers. My passion in writing skyrockets whenever I get feedback from my readers and I feel accomplished when I help people achieve their goals.

How does your book relate to your spiritual practice or other life paths?

In Umezaliwa Kufanikiwa, I unveil with examples of my beliefs that, we were all created by God with the required ability to accomplish our goals in life. I do believe that everyone can achieve success in life regardless of his or her social and economic background.

I have learned that God created us with all the abilities to achieve greatness regardless of our differences and the choice ours. The problem is that most people have not really found their true life’s purpose.

My life itself has been the cornerstone of Umezaliwa Kufanikiwa; since I have passed through different life experiences; from failing to becoming a winner, from ignored to being accepted, from not understood to being praised, from total loss of confidence to becoming a hero, and many more achievements which I have managed to attain in life.

What were your goals and intentions in this book, and how well do you feel you achieved them?

My goal was to beseech more people to do their best in their life, to live a happy life and do what they were born to do; to a level that will leave a mark in the world. Up to the final step of publication of the book, it was a big achievement to me, I recently issues 1000 copies, which will help more people since those who already got their copies have nothing but positive feedback about the book.

Can you share some stories about people you met while researching this book?

Yes; I have some interesting stories from different people that I met physically and others by literature reviews. I came to realise that some of the things that we call challenges towards accomplishing our dreams, are not real challenges. This is because, when I asked what the biggest challenge to most people is when it comes to attaining success, most mentioned things not in their possession and totally forgot what they do possess that can make them successful.

Some said that they are not educated, they did not have capital, they did not get any help from their parents and relatives; but when I tried to make a comprehensive analysis; I realised that it was just a way of escaping from reality and responsibility.

What are some of the references that you used while researching this book?

Most parts of my book are from real life experiences in my society, though a small part of it has been referenced from Rich Dad, Poor Daddy by Robert Kiyosaki, Ishi Ndoto Yako by Joel Nanauka, Think Big by Ben Carson, You Were Born Original, Don’t Die a Copy by John Mason and Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

What was the hardest part of writing this book?

There was no single easy step in my writing process. Time constrained being one of the challenges. I spare time from my day job to write, sometimes I sleep late at mid night, and all of my weekends have been occupied by writing, reading and editing. I did not give up and I have never felt tired since writing is my passion.

What is the biggest thing that people think they know about your subject/genre, that isn’t so?

Most people think that I write to inform, something which is not my main target and when they read my book they find themselves totally inspired. And this surprises most people who read my book for the first time.

What are some day jobs that you have held? If any of them impacted your writing, share an example.