In the last days of American hegemony (20)

By Wilfred Alex

It’s natural and human that ‘mankind is dangerous’. We have been able to transform the once inhabitable earth into tamed natures; we were able to because we are like no other species before us. We are ‘danger’ itself. I had to begin this way as a means to summon readers to re-think critically, the telltales of the waning America. That humanity is stubborn there is no question. That humanity does not rest even when they are facing ‘endlessness’ is a legend. Human faces each dimension that comes his way, emotionally, so if it wants man annihilated. Like sureties of violent ocean swashes and backwashes, human mind encounters every bit of adversities sadly or happily – each at a time or mixed up. The mind of mankind crushingly encounters everything - whether good or bad. For humans, there is time for waning everything. Everything is coming or going. Classical philosophers called it ‘the state of flux’. In the present trends in America, change springs from humanism.

The Root of Americas Decline

Humanism is nature – although known in academia as ‘a philosophy’ submitting centrality of ‘human reason’ in everything mankind pursues. Many are insights in humanism but herein I am biased towards a few relevant for understanding how America is losing her hegemony.

The foremost is humanism as a black-hole of contradictions. Herein we find humanity never rests anything facing them. It answers ‘why’ Adam and Eve didn’t bask in the Eden glories provided by their creator. They tried the fruit. They destroyed themselves. We are figments of contradictions no matter what good comes our way.

It is contradiction we see in the US today. The more wealth, science, technology and wherewithal pile-up the more inadequate, ineffective and restless Americans become. Even with America they dab most developed –sophisticated political practices – politicians are tearing each other. Citizens are pining away from voracity of economists.

Americans, like preceding empires, cannot comprehend how with such an enormous economy, they have decrepit infrastructure, education and economics prone to world factors.

Reluctantly they reckon with the fact their lives are as unpredictable as was life among substance-based communities. This is nauseating. It takes them aback to ‘Ecclesiastes 1:1 ‘vanity of vanities, all is vanity.

Panic has it that ‘no matter how much the US gathers through extortions, torture, arm-twisting and manipulations the empire lacks enough’.

Surveys of world civilizations, made by this author, suggest the reason. Empires stretch out thinly through their armies – armies consume chunks of resources over time – until they are ineffectually spread and what they do is not sustainable. People home panic because they have an economy so large and powers so phenomenal yet they are leading debtors.

Humanism is a shoddy rubric changes spring from. Overlooked in empires is that people do not live things or arrangements. Humans cry for changes whether they build or destroy them. Americans, like empires before them, are after changes no matter government’s policies are bringing dollars. They are distasting that armies and spy agencies are scourging the outsiders. Like how they came to say “no” to “black slavery” they no longer can be silenced of what the military complex is globally doing.

It is always like that. Muammar Ghadaffi gave people free foods, farms in deserts, financed conjugal processes, free schools and health services. He thought citizens would leave him alone! Well, that isn’t humanism. Humanism pushes on until there is change whatever the direction.

As Americans keep pushing to liberalize everything and alter core values that made her people, America is living humanism. If one analyses the details, one learns they are at a point when human societies transform into something else e.g. global citizenship, reduced patriotism and fear of nationalism.