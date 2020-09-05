ACT-Wazalendo halts campaign, awaits NEC plan

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo was expected to carry out its presidential campaign in Mbagala, Dar es Salaam, yesterday. But, it halted this as it awaits directives of the National Electoral Commission (Nec) on how to proceed on Tuesday next week when a new schedule is released.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo campaign manager Emmanuel Mvula hinted that Nec would likely issue out the schedule on Monday.

The party, whose presidential candidate is former Foreign Affairs Minister Bernard Membe, said if Tanzanians elect their candidate to lead the country, their key focus would include promotion of freedom, people’s rights and democracy, accountability, progressive tax regimes and new constitution.

Mr Mvula said the party’s campaign schedule was suspended in a bid to observe the electoral regulation that creates rally environment to avoid clashes among candidates.

“We have already submitted our proposal for a new timetable. We hope on Monday the Commission will make it public. In fact we were planning to hold our campaign rally at Mbagala today,” he said.

He said at the moment the party continues with internal meetings for campaign preparations in other areas, adding after the campaign launch in Lindi Region, the party has already campaigned in Kilwa and Ikwiriri.

At the public rally at Mpilipili Primary School grounds in Lindi, Mr Membe said the first thing that he would do if elected president would be to improve road linkage between Dar es Salaam and southern regions.

Others are the introduction of universal health coverage for all citizens, supplying clean and safe water at affordable cost, strengthening agriculture, livestock and fisheries and increasing support to the private sector, investment and trade. The other priorities are implementation of seven strategic projects, promoting arts and sports and improving the country’s diplomatic relations.

Speaking at a public rally, party leader Zitto Kabwe said time was ripe for people in the southern regions to start evaluating the ruling party’s performance as far as implementation of the gas economy was concerned.