Dar es Salaam. Chadema cadres Iringa Urban legislator Peter Msigwa and Lazaro Nyalandu yesterday announced their decisions to seek party’s approval to stand for presidency in the forthcoming General Election.

Mr Nyalandu promised to work on 23 issues in his first 100 days in office while Mr Msigwa pledged to reform the country’s education and economy systems as well as improving governance and accountability.

The duo now make the number of Chadema members who have officially announced their intentions to seek nomination by the party to vie for the country’s top office to three.

Last week, former Singida East lawmaker Tundu Lissu was the first to make that official announcement.

Party member Maryrose Majige has also expressed her intention to seek for Chadema’s approval.

However, Dr Majige is yet to make her intention official nor has she explained what would be her priority areas of focus. The ruling CCM launched races allowing its members to collect nomination forms for the Union and Zanzibar presidency effectively from today during the process that will be concluded end of July.

Speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Mr Nyalandu, who is a former Natural Resources and Tourism minister and Chadema’s Central Zone chairman, said the 10 out of 23 issues he would tackle in the first 100 days in office include introducing land freehold lease and creating more jobs through the private sector.

Others are reviving the new Katiba writing process and amending the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Act as well as that of the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) to end grievances facing beneficiaries and enact the new Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries Policy to benefit the majority of farmers, herders and fishermen,” he said.

“My government will also attract more Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) in the natural gas and oil sector, ensure free movement of people, goods and services with neighbours, endorse the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and directly sign bilateral relation’s contract with the UK after brexit,” he said.

For his part, addressing a press conference in Dodoma, Rev Msigwa said upon approval and voted to lead the country he would overhaul the current education system and introduce a new one that will produce visionary, skilled and innovative graduates.

“I will also reform the constitution to make the Judiciary, Parliament, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) free of political interference, revive the New Katiba writing process and scrap all oppressive laws,” he said.