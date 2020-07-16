EAC sees increase in poaching cases during virus crisis

Poaching has increased since the outbreak of Covid-19. We recently arrested Congolese and Ugandans in connection with 300 kilogrammes of pangolin scales, and confiscated several fire arms from other suspects

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam. The East African Community (EAC) must come up with a cross-border awareness campaign to protect endangered species from poaching and illegal wildlife trade, it has been advised.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWG) communications manager, Mr Bashir Hangi, said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to increased poaching.

“Poaching has increased since the outbreak of Covid-19. We recently arrested Congolese and Ugandans in connection with 300 kilogrammes of pangolin scales, and confiscated several fire arms from other suspects,” he stated.

According to him, from February to May this year, Uganda had over 300 cases, had arrested 530 suspects in connection with poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking compared to last year when it had only 163 cases and a few arrests.

He made the remarks yesterday when making a presentation on wildlife trafficking and illegal trade of endangered species in the EAC bloc. The virtual meeting was made possible by internews in partnership with the Environment Journalist Association in Tanzania (JET) “We need a cross-border awareness campaign if we are to curb poaching.

“Unfortunately, some EAC member states say they have no money for this cause,” he said! According to him, last year they changed the wildlife laws which were too lenient for culprits. They used to pay a fine of Ush1 million only. But if found guilty now, they can spend the rest of their lives in jail...We have also established a special wildlife court.”

The Ruaha National Park conservation officer, Mr David Mlay, said elephants and rhinos were the most hunted animals in the past.