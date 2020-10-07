Education PS dismissal draws mixed reactions

Speaking to journalists on Monday, hours before her dismissal, Dr Semakafu said that following comments and advice from stakeholders, the ministry of Education, Science and Technology had decided to abolish the certificate-level teaching curriculum for pre-primary and primary education, as a step towards improving education in the country.

By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam. Education stakeholders were yesterday shocked over the drastic steps taken against former deputy permanent secretary (PS) in the ministry of Education, Dr Ave Maria Semakafu, after announcing what were the ministry’s plans to improve education in the country.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, hours before her dismissal, Dr Semakafu said that following comments and advice from stakeholders, the ministry of Education, Science and Technology had decided to abolish the certificate-level teaching curriculum for pre-primary and primary education, as a step towards improving education in the country.

Earlier, there was yet another statement allegedly signed by Dr Semakafu that spread on social media at a time when teachers were celebrating the World Teachers Day.

Hours later, an announcement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications went viral indicating that the President had dismissed the deputy PS, Dr Semakafu.

This comes when impeccable sources from the ministry of Education, Science and Technology revealed yesterday to The Citizen that the issue was not new as it is part of the ministry’s work plan to improve the performance of education in the country and was only yet to be made public.

According to them, abolishing the curriculum for teaching at the certificate level for pre-primary and primary education was a matter within the ministry.

Advertisement

“In developed countries, pre-primary school and primary level teachers have a bachelor’s degree or even a Master’s degree. So, the ministry’s goal was not to hurt a teacher of any level, but to elevate them as well as help improve their performance,” said a source.

Other education stakeholders’ views

The move further sparked mixed reactions of how the fake document would have led to the immediate removal of the deputy minister.

Speaking to The Citizen via telephone, education analyst, Dr Thomas Jabir said the move had surprised him.

“Personally, I’m shocked by the move, it should not have been so because the issue must have existed within the ministry of education. A deputy PS cannot declare something that has not been properly discussed and finalised within the ministry,” Dr Jabir said.

He said, however, that the election period is a sensitive time that requires executives to be careful about what they say.

“I believe one of the ways to improve teacher performance is to bring in higher grades, which, to me, is an opportunity for teachers to further develop themselves and provide appropriate education for pupils, it should not have led to her dismissal,” he said.

For his part, University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Faraja Christomus said Dr Semakafu was not at any fault as it was a ministry initiative.

“I see they have offended the deputy PS because it was a plan and decision of the government, so I do not see if there is any mistake she has made, I think the decision was more political,” she said.

The statement was supported by the secretary general of the Chakamwata Teachers’ Association, Meshack Kange, who said the matter was not new, as it had been discussed by stakeholders including teachers themselves.

But, the President of the Tanzania Teachers Union (CWT), Ms Leah Ulaya said they were not involved enough on the decision.

“Removing the certificate level is not wrong, but if you tell a grade A teacher to go back and re-study it becomes difficult. You will find a teacher with five years left to retire… it becomes difficult for him/her to go back to college,” said Ms Ulaya.

Mr Ochola Wagoya, the Coordinator of the Tanzania Education Network (Tenmet) said the statement came at a wrong time.

“At her level, she could not have made the statement without involving the whole administration,” said Mr Wagoya.

“I think the announcement came at the wrong time. It has come to be used as part of the whole ongoing political process,” he said.

It is part of CCM’s manifesto

The issue regarding raising the level of education for teachers is mentioned in the CCM manifesto for 2020-25 article 80 (n) where the party has promised to improve education at all levels.

“Improving the quality of primary school teachers by establishing a Diploma in Primary School Teachers,” reads part of the manifesto.

Commenting on the issue in the manifesto, the CCM’s Secretary for Politics and International Relations, Retired Colonel Ngemela Lubinga, emphasized that this was a mandate for the government to implement.

“We have instructed the government to implement the provisions of the manifesto, because that is what puts us in power,” said Colonel Lubinga.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, hours before her dismissal, Dr Semakafu said that following comments and advice from stakeholders, the ministry of Education, Science and Technology had decided to abolish the certificate-level teaching curriculum for pre-primary and primary education, as a step towards improving education in the country.

Earlier, there was yet another statement allegedly signed by Dr Semakafu that spread on social media at a time when teachers were celebrating the World Teachers Day.

Hours later, an announcement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications went viral indicating that the President had dismissed the deputy PS, Dr Semakafu.

This comes when impeccable sources from the ministry of Education, Science and Technology revealed yesterday to The Citizen that the issue was not new as it is part of the ministry’s work plan to improve the performance of education in the country and was only yet to be made public.

According to them, abolishing the curriculum for teaching at the certificate level for pre-primary and primary education was a matter within the ministry.

“In developed countries, pre-primary school and primary level teachers have a bachelor’s degree or even a Master’s degree. So, the ministry’s goal was not to hurt a teacher of any level, but to elevate them as well as help improve their performance,” said a source.

Other education stakeholders’ views

The move further sparked mixed reactions of how the fake document would have led to the immediate removal of the deputy minister.

Speaking to The Citizen via telephone, education analyst, Dr Thomas Jabir said the move had surprised him.

“Personally, I’m shocked by the move, it should not have been so because the issue must have existed within the ministry of education. A deputy PS cannot declare something that has not been properly discussed and finalised within the ministry,” Dr Jabir said.

He said, however, that the election period is a sensitive time that requires executives to be careful about what they say.

“I believe one of the ways to improve teacher performance is to bring in higher grades, which, to me, is an opportunity for teachers to further develop themselves and provide appropriate education for pupils, it should not have led to her dismissal,” he said.

For his part, University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Faraja Christomus said Dr Semakafu was not at any fault as it was a ministry initiative.

“I see they have offended the deputy PS because it was a plan and decision of the government, so I do not see if there is any mistake she has made, I think the decision was more political,” she said.

The statement was supported by the secretary general of the Chakamwata Teachers’ Association, Meshack Kange, who said the matter was not new, as it had been discussed by stakeholders including teachers themselves.

But, the President of the Tanzania Teachers Union (CWT), Ms Leah Ulaya said they were not involved enough on the decision.

“Removing the certificate level is not wrong, but if you tell a grade A teacher to go back and re-study it becomes difficult. You will find a teacher with five years left to retire… it becomes difficult for him/her to go back to college,” said Ms Ulaya.

Mr Ochola Wagoya, the Coordinator of the Tanzania Education Network (Tenmet) said the statement came at a wrong time.

“At her level, she could not have made the statement without involving the whole administration,” said Mr Wagoya.

“I think the announcement came at the wrong time. It has come to be used as part of the whole ongoing political process,” he said.

It is part of CCM’s manifesto

The issue regarding raising the level of education for teachers is mentioned in the CCM manifesto for 2020-25 article 80 (n) where the party has promised to improve education at all levels.

“Improving the quality of primary school teachers by establishing a Diploma in Primary School Teachers,” reads part of the manifesto.

Commenting on the issue in the manifesto, the CCM’s Secretary for Politics and International Relations, Retired Colonel Ngemela Lubinga, emphasized that this was a mandate for the government to implement.