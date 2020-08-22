Hot election battlegrounds takes shape in nominations

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The CCM nomination of candidates for parliamentary seats and Zanzibar’s House of Representatives announced on Thursday have revealed fresh but strong opposition in several highly contested constituencies ahead of the October 28, General Election.

The CCM list of candidates for parliamentary seats and House of Representatives was released in Dodoma after conclusion of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) that was held preceding a meetings of the secretariat and the Central Committee (CC).

At least 264 cadres were named CCM flag bearers after a thorough scrutiny of 10,367 candidates who applied for Tanzania Mainland as well as 786 cadres who sought to stand for the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

But, the list has revealed new battle fields in several constituencies after the ruling party and the opposition have both picked strong candidates for the areas considered the opposition strongholds.

Some opposition strongholds that are now considered battlegrounds include; Arusha Urban Constituency where outgoing legislator Godbless Lema (Chadema) will take on former Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo.

Also, CCM has picked the leader of Glory of Christ Tanzania Church, Bishop Josephat Gwajima to face Halima Mdee in the Kawe Constituency, likewise deputy speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson will face Chadema’s Joseph Mbilinyi in Mbeya Urban Constituency.

The former Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Water, Prof Kitila Mkumbo will crash former Ubungo mayor Boniface Jacob (Chadema) for Ubungo Constituency, whereas former CRDB Bank director general, Dr Charles Kimei will battle for the Vunjo Constituency against NCCR-Mageuzi national chairman James Mbatia.

Reverend Peter Msigwa (Chadema) will take on Jesca Msavatambangu in Iringa Urban); former Dar es Salaam regional secretary Kirumbe Ng’enda will challenge ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe for Kigoma Urban Constituency and Salasisha Mafue would face Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe in the Hai Constituency.

Mr Ramadhani Ihondo will challenge former Natural Resources and Tourism minister Lazaro Nyalandu for Singida Constituency, the Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development minister William Lukuvi will battle the former Chadema youth wing vice chairman Patrick Ole Sosopi for the Ismani Constituency.

While outgoing Chadema cadre and Momba Constituency lawmaker David Silinde will test Chadema’s Frank Mwakajoka for Tunduma Constituency, deputy minister of state in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) Mwita Waitara will take on John Heche for Tarime Rural Constituency.

However, the battlefields consists those led by opposition parties chairmen for several terms now; something that make tussles to be witnessed this year rather complicated.

But the decision made by the CCM decision making organs; the CC and NEC to overturn decisions made by its cadres and members during the primaries could be a bitter thorn for the ruling party. This is because party members and residents could vote on protest during this year’s General Election, something that will favour the opposition candidates to easily win elections in the respective constituencies. However, the opposition political parties will severely be affected if the issue of cooperation would remain unresolved until commencement of election campaigns.

The move could lead to votes division among opposition political parties something that would benefit CCM candidates in the elections. See page 4&5

in the said constituencies.

Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo that are still negotiating the modality of cooperation are required to come up with decisions that would mean to a do-or-die as very few days remain before NEC nomination that would be followed by launching of campaigns.

A senior political science lecturer at the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), Prof Gaudance Mpangala agreed that there would be strong tussle in some constituencies after both CCM and the opposition have field best candidates.

He said a political party with best policies and that has picked a candidate possessing higher presentation skills, will stand in a better position to convince voters and win elections.

“It will be up to citizens to decide. But, it is the responsibilities of election supervisors to protect and uphold decisions made by declaring winners those who have for sure won this year’s elections,” he said, adding.

“If that will be considered by returning officers, CCM will win some constituencies likewise to the opposition.”

Speaking on the CCM’s elevation of parliamentary candidates who held second, third and fourth positions, Prof Mpangala said would have serious consequences to the ruling CCM.

“In the past, CCM members used to cast protest votes in case their decisions are overturned. This is because democratic systems require respect of decisions made by members and supporters. Therefore, the past experience could repeat this year’s General Election,” he said.

But, his University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) counterpart, Prof Bakari Mohamed commended the ruling CCM for fielding competent candidates in some areas, challenging it for approving weak candidates in others due to what he referred as over-confidence.

“Probably this is because CCM controls electoral systems and organs as well as security forces. They believe that they can easily win elections even in areas with stronger opposition which couldn’t be the case under free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

Prof Mohamed said elevating candidates who under performed during primaries was a normal thing, though the system could eliminate competent candidates over fake and reports lacking well and thorough research.

“A candidate of this type becomes burden to the party during campaigns. Therefore, the CCM’s decision to elevate some cadres against those who topped the lists could benefit CCM in certain circumstances and cost the ruling party so dearly in other areas,” he said.

According to him, the opposition’s failure to field one candidate would be a green light for CCM to easily win October 28, General Election, saying the opposite will be good news for rival parties.