It’s D-day for CCM aspirants

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. Today is D-day for CCM members seeking parliamentary and civic seats.

The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) is expected to convene in Dodoma today to approve the final list of candidates endorsed by the Central Committee (CC), which met for two days from Tuesday.

The CC meeting chaired by the party’s national chairman, President John Magufuli, was preceded by a secretariat sitting in Dodoma on Monday.

CCM’s political affairs and international relations secretary, Colonel (retired) Ngemela Lubinga, told The Citizen yesterday that the CC had concluded its meeting.

“It was a smooth meeting because CCM has a strong foundation that ensures stability event during challenging times. Decisions passed by the CC will be tabled during the NEC meeting slated for tomorrow (today),” he said.

But, the parliamentary seat aspirant in one constituency in Kilimanjaro Region who preferred anonymity said winning primaries wasn’t a guarantee for endorsement.

“We have witnessed several times candidates who came second, third or fourth during primaries and got party’s approval against those who topped the lists. Therefore, every aspirant should bear this in mind - and get psychologically prepared for it,” he said.

However, he said there were certain circumstances where elimination of certain candidates from the election race could lead to paralysis of the political system, and make it difficult to re-stimulate.

“However, it is my hope that my name will be approved to stand for this year’s General Election. However, I will campaign for any other chosen candidate if it won’t work for me,” he said.

Mbeya Chadema offices burnt

The party’s chairman in Mbeya Urban, John Mwambigija, said the incident occurred in the wee hours of yesterday, destroying important documents including Special Seats lawmakers nomination forms and important the National Electoral Commission (NEC) documents.

“Probably, the perpetrators targeted to destroy nomination forms of candidates for parliamentary and councillorship seats in the constituency in order for the party to have no candidates in those positions,” he suggested.

“However, those candidates were not in the offices; butthere were nomination forms for Special Seats, as well as NEC regulatory documents that were completely bunt.”

He called for patience among party cadres, members and supporters as the law enforcers execute their duties.

“There is no need for revenge as Tanzanians will know how best to do it on October 28,” he said.

But, party member, Ms Kissa Swila condemned the incident calling for police intervention, noting that such incidents posed serious dangers on peace, security and general political situation in the region.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Ulrich Mattei said perpetrators broke through the opposition party’s offices during the night destroying various important documents

“They set ablaze forms for party’s Special Seats lawmakers in the constituency, something indicating that they had enough time in the building,” he said.

However, he said police were investigating reports that there was misunderstanding among some party members following members approved to stand for various positions after the primaries.

On August 14 the Chadema office in the Arusha zone was set ablaze by unknown people and brutally injured its security guard and destroyed various properties.

Both incidents took place shortly before the arrival of Chadema’s presidential candidate for the United Republic Tundu Lissu who continues with his visit to collect signatures of party members in 10 regions as his guarantors.

CUF’s second list of parliamentary candidates

A few days after the opposition CUF released a list of 148 members approved to stand for parliamentary seats across Mainland Tanzania, the party’s deputy secretary general (Mailand), Magdalena Sakaya, said the second list would be released today.

“Since the nomination process was underway after release of the first list of 148 candidates, our expectation is to disclose the second list of approved candidates tomorrow (today),” she said, adding.

“Our focus is to ensure we field 180 to 200 parliamentary candidates and as many contestants as possible.”

According to her, the party’s nomination processes for the Zanzibar presidency, Members of Parliament (MPs), members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives and councillors would take place between August 26 and September 9.

“Preparations for campaigns are in good shape - and, already, Mr Juma Kilagai has been picked to lead a team of nine members to form the party’s national campaign committee,” he said.

Tanzania is expected to hold this year’s General Election on October 28, with NEC’s schedule showing that candidate’s nominations would be done on August 25.