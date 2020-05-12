Journalist faces grave charges

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian journalist with the weekly investigative newspaper Jamhuri was yesterday charged with four counts of economic crimes, including one of money laundering and kidnapping.

Angellah Kiwia, 41, who works for Jamhuri newspaper was arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates Court alongside a driver, Mr Mohamed Rushaka, 36.

The two are also accused of committing organized crime and threatening to kill for the purpose of obtaining money.

The charges were read by state attorney Ester Martine before seniour resident magistrate Rashid Chaungu as case number 41/2020.

The two will have to spend months - or even years - behind bars to wait for the conclusion of the case as money laundering charges are not bailable under Tanzanian criminal laws.

The accused were not required to enter any plea because the court does not have jurisdiction to conduct economic crimes cases.

State lawyer Martine alleged in the first count that, between March 1 and 31, 2020, the accused committed an organized crime and obtained money through it in Dar es Salaam.

She alleged in the second count the duo kidnapped one Selemani Mohamed with the intention of harming him.

“The accused also demanded Sh30 million from the kidnapped Mohamed as they threatened to kill him,” the state lawyer charged.

According to prosecutors, the two are also charged with laundering Sh30 million which they obtained from Mr Mohamed by way of threat while knowing the act was unlawful.

Investigations into the case have not been completed and the case will come for mention on May 25, 2020.