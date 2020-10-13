Lissu queries Sh30bn ID cards collection

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu yesterday said the government cannot account for the Sh30 billion collected from petty traders from selling them Identification Cards (IDs).

He made the statement in Iramba and Igunga during campaign rallies in Singida and Tabora regions respectively.

Mr Lissu who doubles as Chadema vice chairman for Mainland said the IDs sold at Sh20,000 each have been included in the CCM election manifesto targeting 1.527 million petty traders annually.

“However, the IDs have no names, pictures, residency address, date of birth and other important details. They cannot be used for securing loans from financial institutions as claimed by the CCM presidential candidate,” he said.

He added: “Regulations enacted early this year by the Finance and Planning ministry, the president, regional and district commissioners as well as District Executive Directors (DEDs) with mandate to collect funds from the project, but the question is where has the money gone?”

He challenged the regulation for making the Head of State among people responsible for collection of funds; the previous exercise was marred with numerous shortcomings including failure to issue receipts to petty traders. “The president’s job should never be collecting funds from the IDs project,” he said, wondering whether the money has been used for designing and preparation of the CCM presidential candidate’s placards.

Mr Lissu told voters that his party will ensure agents take oaths, given access at the polling stations and provided with results declaration forms in order to contain possible theft of votes.

“Since they are expected to use state organs to declare losers as legitimate winners, we urge the police and army NOT to interfere with our plan to liberate this country,” he said.

The former Singida East MP campaigned for party’s parliamentary candidate for Iramba West Jesca Kishoa who is a sole party’s candidate in the constituency after de-registration of all councillorship candidates.

In Igunga, Mr Lissu campaigned for the constituency’s parliamentary candidate, Mr Ngassa Mboje, and 13 out of 16 councillorship candidates.

Meanwhile, police in Serengeti have arrested constituency’s parliamentary candidate Catherine Ruge on a Chadema ticket and party’s district leaders who are accused of causing chaos at the office of the election supervisor.

Mara Regional Police Commander Daniel Shillah declined to have received reports on the matter, but the District Commissioner (DC),Mr Nurdin Babu confirmed the incident.

He said alongside the parliamentary aspirant is party’s district chairman Francis Garatwa, but declined to give more details.

However, Serengeti Constituency election supervisor Juma Hamsini confirmed the arrest after allegedly causing chaos at his office.

“I have been informed about the chaos and destruction of office properties. It is bad news because misunderstands can be resolved through dialogue instead of violence,” he said over the phone.