Tanzania PM orders probe as patients pay despite Katavi hospital’s medicine stocks

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has ordered an urgent investigation of health centres in Mpimbwe District, Katavi Region, after reports emerged that many citizens are being directed to buy medicines from private shops, despite government data showing adequate supplies in hospitals.

Speaking on Saturday, March 11, 2026, at a public meeting in Kibaoni during his tour of Katavi Region, Dr Nchemba said the government allocates substantial funds for medicine procurement, making it unacceptable for patients to be told to purchase drugs privately whenever they visit a hospital.

He said reports from experts across the country indicate drug availability exceeds 90 percent in many areas, which should guarantee patients access to medicines when visiting hospitals.

“The government allocates funds for medicine procurement, and almost everywhere I go, I am told availability is over 90 percent. Yet citizens are still directed to buy medicines from private shops. This is unacceptable,” he said.

During the meeting, he said that even in Mpimbwe, many patients, including the elderly, were being directed to purchase medicines from private shops rather than obtaining them from government health facilities.

Dr Nchemba called on the District Medical Officer (DMO) to provide detailed explanations on how medicines are procured and distributed in district hospitals.

The DMO responded that medicine availability has never fallen below 90 percent in the past two years, but challenges arose from staff recording company names instead of actual drug names in hospital stores.

He explained that health workers sometimes list medicines under the manufacturer’s name, making them appear unavailable in the hospital inventory, although they exist under their common names.

For example, paracetamol (Panadol) is sometimes recorded under the manufacturer’s name rather than in the hospital inventory, leading patients to purchase it elsewhere.

“We acknowledge this issue. Following complaints, three staff members have been disciplined for this offence,” he said.

However, the explanation did not satisfy the premier, who said the situation could indicate a corrupt scheme forcing citizens to buy medicines outside while hospitals have stock.

He directed the Katavi Regional Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

The investigation should cover the full flow of funds and medicines, from procurement, reception, and storage to distribution, to identify any losses or misuse.

“It is unacceptable for citizens to be forced to buy drugs outside when the government has supplied them. Some shops may be prioritising business over patients,” he said.

He noted such schemes unfairly blame the government even when it has fulfilled its duty to ensure the availability.

“These schemes make the government appear negligent even when it has acted. I want a full report on all responsible parties and actions taken. PCCB Commander, track the entire process: how funds are used, how medicines are procured, received, distributed, and where they go,” he said.

He stressed it is unacceptable for reports to show 90–95 percent availability while patients are directed to private shops.

“We cannot have reports of 90–95 percent availability while everyone is told to buy from street shops. Where do these shops get medicines that the government supposedly lacks?” he questioned.

Accumulating mining licences

Separately, residents’ complaints about conflicts between farmland and mining licences resurfaced when the Prime Minister visited Sitalike.

Villagers said some miners are granted multiple licences in areas already used for farming.

Although licences aim to empower local miners economically, some individuals obtain multiple licences across different areas, causing land-use conflicts.

One resident said miners sometimes receive licences on land already owned by farmers, forcing them off their property.

“It is true licences are for small local miners, but one person may get more than 10 licences in different areas. Sometimes they enter farmers’ land. You own the land, but are told someone else has a licence. Legally, the licence holder has authority over the landowner,” said a resident, declining to be named.

He added that this has occurred in several villages, including Mtisi and Magula, with complaints repeatedly ignored.

“Officials mostly listen to licence holders. Some government officials fail to act professionally, which is why we are here,” he said.

He said high-ranking officials have visited in recent years, but permanent solutions remain absent.

“Today, you are the third senior official to hear our complaints, yet no answers. Where is the problem?” he asked.

Responding, Dr Mwigulu ordered mining sector leaders to urgently resolve conflicts affecting citizens, directing officials to visit the area, meet residents, and provide lasting solutions.

He instructed the Minister of Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde, to visit before Parliament convenes to engage with citizens and local leaders.

“The Minerals Minister should come here before Parliament starts. Village chair, councillor, and MP should organise a meeting with him to discuss this issue,” he said.

Prime Minister Nchemba stressed that all experts involved in allocating mining areas should attend to ensure a permanent solution.

“Parliament begins on March 31. I want him and his experts, from top to bottom, to visit here. One person cannot hold 100 licences, does this mean the country belongs to him alone?” he said.