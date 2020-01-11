Lost dreams as student killed after getting results

By Peter Saramba @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Grief and sorrow engulfed the school community of Rubya Seminary in Bukoba District, Kagera Region, after reports went viral yesterday that a form two student, Honest Mulokozi had died in an accident on his way after reading his newly released results.

Death reports caused panic to students forcing the school administration to make extra efforts to calm and console them.

Rubya Seminary’s Rector Fr Marianus Rutagwerera spoke to The Citizen about the incident, saying the deceased student who was supposed to start Form Three classes this year, scored First Division in the Form Two National Assessment (FTNA) examination results released on Thursday by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta).

“This death has ended Honest’s dream to become a priest. His parents handled the youngster to us so that he becomes a servant of God in future. Honest really loved the job, but death ended his dream,” he said.

Narrating how the death report was received at school, Fr Rutagwerera said, “I am shocked. I don’t even know what to say.”

He said Mulokozi died in a motorbike accident.

Reports of his death turned the school into a funeral area as students and members of the administration team broke into tears, according to him.

He said the school was forced to hire experts in parenting and counselling to restore the situation. “I thank God that tranquility has resumed at school,” he said in a telephone interview.

“Not only has death ceased his life, but also Tanzanians as well as the world have been robbed with a person who determined someone in a certain profession.”

He said though Honest was expected to make subjects specialization after starting Form Three classes, noting that however, his performance was the best increasing choices of subjects of interests.

Rubya Seminary School that was established in 1904 is remembered for producing famous and influential people in the society including judges, bishops, lawyers and politicians.

Relations at school

“Not only at the classroom, but Honest was the most disciplined student who cooperated well with colleagues, teachers and members of staff,” said the head master.

“Scoring First Division is a testimony that not only was he a hardworking, but also a discipline student, full of respect and followed instructions,” he added.

The whole class score the First Division

“Honest who died following a motorbike accident was among the 47 students who sat for the FTNA examinations at the school who in turn have all scored the first First Division,” he said.

“His death is the will of God, though it is a blow and has left a big gap to us all.”

Precautions at his burial

The headmaster said they have taken a special precautions to prevent subjecting students who will travel to Karagwe District for burial slated for today.

“We have prepared consultants who will provide consultation services to students who will definitely resume griefs and sadness after paying last respect,” said Fr Rutagwerera.