Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank has become the first commercial bank to defer payment of loans and interests to borrowers amid the Covid-19 crisis, thanks to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT)’s recent measures to mitigate the impact of the disease on the economy.

The bank would not be deducting the principal loan amount plus interest to all salaried employees who have borrowed from the bank for the next three months starting 13 May, 2020.

Speaking during the sixth edition of the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF), inspired by the theme, “Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond,” held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, the bank’s CEO Sanjay Rughani appreciated BoT relief measures to commercial banks.

Last week, the central bank announced key monetary policy measures, which it said would protect financial sector stability and cushion the economy from Covid-19, which has had a devastating effect on economic activities around the globe.

The measures include lowering the statutory minimum reserve requirement, the amount of cash banks must maintain as reserves from seven to six percent to provide lenders with additional liquidity.

BoT also reduced the discount rate, the level of interest at which com-mercial banks borrow from the cenntral bank from seven to five percent to allow them to access cheaper loans, hence signalling lower lending inter-est rates.

Other measures include allowing the banks to borrow from the BoT with less collateral than before by reducing haircuts on government securities from 10 per cent to five percent for treasury bills and from 40 per cent to 20 per cent for treasury bonds.

BoT also allowed the commercial banks to discuss with their custom-ers the possibility to restructure loans and ask the lenders, in collaboration with the mobile network operators to increase transaction limits from Sh3 million to Sh5 million and daily balance from Sh5 million to Sh10 million.

Mr Rughani said the central bank’s measures will have positive impact on liquidity improvement and “marginally” lower interest rates.

“All of our customers who have taken out loans from our bank will not pay us in the next three months both interest and principle amount,” he said.

“These measures are the outcome of the negotiations we have had with the BoT…,” said Mr Rughani, who is also deputy chair of the Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA).

The bank has gone further and notified all its customers through writing about the relief to assist them in managing the financial challenges that have come with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Citizen has seen a statement the bank has sent to its borrowers yesterday titled, “Standing with you during this unprecedented time”, which shows two parts of the immediate relief.

“We are, therefore, willing to offer you one of the following relief measures, upon your request, and subject to eligibility; A three (3) month repayment holiday on your Personal Loan or Mortgage; or an extension on the tenure of your loan to 12 months, to reduce your monthly Personal Loan or Mortgage repayment instalments,” it reads in part.

“We will continue to work closely with you to understand your needs and how we can best assist you to manage the economic impact, on your income and cash flows that has come with the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement further reads.

The statement, which was signed by the country Head of Retail Banking, Ajmair Riaz, shows that the beneficiaries of the relief measures, will have to respond accordingly for further actions.

“We will review your request and respond within five (5) working days… At Standard Chartered, we are working hard and concertedly to provide you with the continuity you need to keep moving forward through these uncertain times,” it reads.

According to Mr Rughani, such measures can also be instigated by other banks to help customers during this Covid-19 epidemic that has impacted businesses globally.

