By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam say they have killed seven suspected armed robbers who were allegedly preparing to raid a warehouse used to store motorcycle parts at Mwenge Cocacola in Dar es Salaam.

Police also recovered a pistol and three rounds of ammunition during the morning shootout near the warehouse owned by GS Group Limited.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa yesterday told a press conference that the incident occurred at the wee hours of yesterday when the suspects were preparing for the raid.

“The anti-robbery task force received information and rushed to area near Coca Cola Company premises at Mwenge and identified a vehicle that was being used by the suspects,” he said.

After realising they were being trailed, he said, the vehicle then speeded up and diverted to a dusty road.

According to him, the suspects started firing at the police car, forcing the anti-robbery police to open fire at the vehicle’s tyres during the chase.

“They neglected their car and started running while firing at our officers indiscriminately. In the shootout police injured and arrested all the suspects,” he said.

The police boss said the bandit’s vehicles was found with gas cylinders, three machetes, sisal ropes and one Beretta pistol and three rounds of ammunition.