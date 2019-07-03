Tanzanian born granny, 87 steals headlines at Cricket World Cup

By The Citizen, news@thecitizen.co.tz

Tanzanian grandma Charulata Patel ji 87 has won hearts at the on-going 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup hosted in England and Wales.

Despite being on a wheel chair she defied odds to travel all the way to London to cheer the Indian cricket team and she got a reward for it, India won.

The adorable moment shared by the Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli and the 87-year-old grandma went viral during the match between India versus Bangladesh that took place On Tuesday

The captain of India, Virat Kohli shares the love in his tweet: Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps and bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one.

She became an internet sensation and Twitterati were effusive in her praise for the octogenarian.

“India will win the World Cup. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always,” Charulata told ANI news agency.

"I like cricket because my children used to play at Surrey County. I was not born in India. I was born in Tanzania. But my parents are from India. I am proud for my country. From 20 years, after I retired, I started to watch cricket. I am very happy. So far I have given maybe four to five interviews (today)," she told the International Cricket Council's (ICCI) digital team.