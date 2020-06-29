eGazeti subscribers set to win millions

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) will on Tuesday launch its ‘Tajirika na eGazeti’ campaign that will see to lucky winners walk away with over Sh100 million in prizes.

e-Gazeti is a newly- launched digital platform by MCL, publishers of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers, as well as Mwananchi Digital and several other online and social media services.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, MCL Digital marketing officer Edson Sosten said the three-months long campaign will be launched at the Serena Hotel in the city, whereby over Sh100 million will be up for grabs.

Through the campaign, MCL - a subsidiary of the Nairobi-based National Media Group (NMG) - will be giving out up to Sh2 million to be shared by winners on a daily basis; Sh5 million weekly, and Sh20 million monthly, according to MCL business development supervisor Amiri Simbano.

“The overall winner of the large (last) draw slated for September 10, 2020 will take home the sum of Sh20 million,” said Mr Simbano.

Back to Mr Sosten... Through the campaign, MCL will be dishing out prizes to over 15 winners every day, seven winners weekly and five winners monthly.

Advertisement

“Prizes below Sh5 million will be sent to the winners via mobile money transfer. But winners of above Sh5 million will be paid by cheque,” said Mr Sosten.

He added that the draw, which is to be run under the monitoring of the Gaming Board, would be transparent.

“Weekly and monthly winners would be selected transparently, and live on Mwananchi Digital every Tuesday of the week, at 10 am,” said Mr Sosten.

“We are committed to not only ensure that our subscribers enjoy services that exceed their expectations - but also be rewarded in the process.”

MCL, whose headquarters are at Tabata Relini in Dar es Salaam, already has nearly 68, 000 subscribers to eGazeti.

To participate in the 90-day promo, one needs to be a subscriber to eGazeti, an online newspaper platform that gives access to all MCL’s newspapers.

“The more you read newspapers through eGazeti, the more points you garner, and so is, the more chances to win,” said Mr Sosten.

The eGazeti platform is accessible via smartphones as an application. It can also be accessed using web browsers.

To read the newspapers, which become accessible from midnight through eGazeti, needs to dial 150*48#, download the eGazeti app in a Playstore - or visit .

The price for a copy on the daily basis is Sh500 and Sh1, 000 only for the three newspapers.

On the weekly basis, one needs to pay Sh4,000 and Sh6,000 for a single copy - and three copies respectively.

The price for one copy on a monthly basis stands at Sh10, 000, while that for three copies is Sh20,000.

“eGazeti is convenient and cost-effective. You can access it anytime, anywhere,” said Mr Sosten.

“With the rapid growth of technology, eGazeti promises to deliver a fulfilling experience to our esteemed readers.”