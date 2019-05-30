The Tanzania National Council for Kiswahili (Bakita) has registered some 708 Kiswahili teachers ahead of training meant to prepare local experts to teach Kiswahili language in SADC countries.

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam. Government has embarked on preparing teachers who are set to teach Kiswahili language in SADC countries including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

This was said by the Director of Information Services, Dr Hassan Abbas today at a news conference in Dar es Salaam

He further revealed that the National Council for Kiswahili (Bakita) has registered some 708 Kiswahili teachers ahead the refresher course.

The move to recruit teachers came after the President John Magufuli held official talks with Heads of some SADC countries on the possibility of deploying Tanzanian teachers to teach Kiswahili in those countries.

"Doubling of efforts is necessary to recruit our local linguistic experts so as to improve their capacities to teach Kiswahili to foreigners, " said Dr Abbas.

He added: "I therefore encourage more Tanzanian teachers to turn in a large number at Bakita offices and register their names for the advanced training."